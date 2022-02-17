3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

