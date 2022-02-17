$47.23 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $47.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $49.73 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $161.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $163.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $222.02 million, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNRL opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.71 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.