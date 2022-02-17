55,000 Shares in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPHPU. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,610,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,610,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

PPHPU stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPHPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU).

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.