$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $56.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HBNC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $895.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

