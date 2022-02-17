6,404 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average is $236.69. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

