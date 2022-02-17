$669.86 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post $669.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $124.21 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38,620.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $952.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 500,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,482,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.