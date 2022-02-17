$705.13 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $705.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.80 million. ITT posted sales of $698.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.56. 7,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,495. ITT has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

