70,517 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,109. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.