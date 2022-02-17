73,180 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFVI opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

