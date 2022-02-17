$9.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report $9.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.23 billion and the highest is $9.46 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.11 billion to $39.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.18 billion to $45.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

