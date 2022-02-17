9,196 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth $7,372,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCVI stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

