$962.65 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $962.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

SAVE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $16,004,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

