9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in 9F by 145.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 283,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 9F in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 9F by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 9F during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9F during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JFU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,908. 9F has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

