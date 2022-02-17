Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$ EPS.
NYSE ABT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.58. 3,687,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.49.
In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
