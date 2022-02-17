Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$ EPS.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.58. 3,687,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

