AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

