Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.12. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 30,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,584. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

