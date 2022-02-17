Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.