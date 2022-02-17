ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Up 5.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.89. 6,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 461,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $844.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

