ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.72 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 991,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,190. The company has a market cap of $851.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,453,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 72,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 158,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.