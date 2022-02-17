Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Up 44.1% in January

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 441,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68,367 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth $313,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

