Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Up 44.1% in January

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
