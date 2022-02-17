ACoconut Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $382,031.82 and approximately $41,441.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.