Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

