AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$10.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AT. Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.45. 451,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.81. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$209.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

