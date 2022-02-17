Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,077 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 4.6% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $115,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $469.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,322. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

