Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADSE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

ADSE stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Ads-Tec Energy has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Ads-Tec Energy Company Profile

