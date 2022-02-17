Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem’s shares have declined in the past year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Earnings and revenues lagged their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate due to the pandemic-related challenges. Enrollment of new and total students dropped 12.5% and 6.1% year over year, respectively. The company reduced its fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues guidance due to the pending sale of the Financial Services segment and COVID-related headwinds associated with the Omicron variant. In addition, higher cost of educational and student services as well as administrative expense have been impacting Adtalem. That said, top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis backed by the acquisition of Walden and income tax benefits.”

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ATGE opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,657 shares of company stock worth $1,154,861. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.