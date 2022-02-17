Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises 6.0% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $51,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

AAP traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $221.35. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,356. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.43 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.