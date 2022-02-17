Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.62. 18,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $154.43 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

