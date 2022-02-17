Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advaxis by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,850,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 40.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 297,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Advaxis in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

