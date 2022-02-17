Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,572 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

