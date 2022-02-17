Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Software by 103,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $718.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

