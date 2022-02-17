Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $274.90 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $206.55 and a 1-year high of $275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.98.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

