Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 2,572.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Gold were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $6.51 on Thursday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

