Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,138 Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROSC opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

