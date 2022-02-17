Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in AAR by 26.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AAR by 102,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

