Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PetroChina by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $55.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

