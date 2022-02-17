Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Afya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Afya by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Afya by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Afya stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

