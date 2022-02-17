Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several research firms recently commented on A. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323,672 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $135.15 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

