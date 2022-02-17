Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 2,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,651.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agiliti by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agiliti by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Agiliti by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agiliti by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

