Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $4,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

