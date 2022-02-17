Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,574 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 948% compared to the typical volume of 341 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

AGIO stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,997. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

