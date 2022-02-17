Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.41.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.