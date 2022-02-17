Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.86.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$25.11 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.25.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

