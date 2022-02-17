Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $239.75

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $239.75 and last traded at $240.97, with a volume of 25664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.34.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

