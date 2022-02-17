Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.21.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

