Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.21.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

