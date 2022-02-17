AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABSSF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ABSSF opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

