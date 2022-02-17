AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £153.22 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Roger Stott bought 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £153.22 ($207.33).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($200.81).

On Monday, December 13th, Roger Stott purchased 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($202.98).

On Thursday, December 9th, Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,575.37).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 323.80 ($4.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 30.26. AJ Bell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.40) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.01) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.89) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 413 ($5.59).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.