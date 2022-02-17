Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.03, but opened at $105.05. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 24,152 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

