Akash Network (AKT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $171.31 million and $1.72 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.50 or 0.07089343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.78 or 0.99781188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.